Heavy showers expected in parts of the island tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology says that heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts tomorrow (28).

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, it added.

The department further mentioned that fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department mentioned.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.