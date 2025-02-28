Confidential report submitted to court on Ganemulla Sanjeewas murder

February 28, 2025   07:50 am

A confidential report on the murder of organized criminal “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” has been submitted to the court by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), which is leading the investigation.

The report was handed over at the official chambers of Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali, and based on its findings, the court has issued several directives to the police.

As part of the ongoing probe, investigating officers are set to record statements from a group of inmates currently detained at Boossa Prison.

The shocking incident occurred on the morning of February 19, when “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was gunned down inside the dock of Courtroom No. 05 inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex, while a case was being heard.

The CCD continues to conduct investigations into the killing, with a total of 10 suspects currently being held in custody in connection with the incident.

