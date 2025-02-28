Two brothers killed in clash at funeral in Baddegama, 2 injured
February 28, 2025 08:10 am
Two brothers who sustained injuries in a violent clash between two groups in the Maddewila area of Baddegama have succumbed to their injuries.
The incident occurred during a funeral on the night of February 27, when tensions escalated into a confrontation.
According to police reports, two other individuals were also injured in the altercation and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
Baddegama Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.