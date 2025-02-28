Sri Lanka’s export earnings for January 2025 were recorded at USD 1.334 billion, marking a promising start to the year and reflecting a 10.3% increase over the same period in 2024.

According to the Export Development Board (EDB), merchandise export performance in January 2025 amounted to over a billion U.S. dollars, representing a 3.51% increase compared to January 2024.

The increase in merchandise exports was primarily driven by an increase in earnings from the export of apparel and textiles, tea, coconut-based products, diamonds, gems and jewellery, spices and concentrates, and food and beverages.

Meanwhile, services exports for the month of January 2025 were estimated at USD 329.37 million, reflecting a 37.87% year-on-year increase.

Among Sri Lanka’s top 15 export markets, the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and the European Union all exhibited positive growth during the month.