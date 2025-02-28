Strong start for Sri Lankas exports in 2025: January earnings rise 10.3%

Strong start for Sri Lankas exports in 2025: January earnings rise 10.3%

February 28, 2025   08:42 am

Sri Lanka’s export earnings for January 2025 were recorded at USD 1.334 billion, marking a promising start to the year and reflecting a 10.3% increase over the same period in 2024.

According to the Export Development Board (EDB), merchandise export performance in January 2025 amounted to over a billion U.S. dollars, representing a 3.51% increase compared to January 2024.

The increase in merchandise exports was primarily driven by an increase in earnings from the export of apparel and textiles, tea, coconut-based products, diamonds, gems and jewellery, spices and concentrates, and food and beverages.

Meanwhile, services exports for the month of January 2025 were estimated at USD 329.37 million, reflecting a 37.87% year-on-year increase.

Among Sri Lanka’s top 15 export markets, the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and the European Union all exhibited positive growth during the month.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Japan to invest in Sri Lanka's digital transformation and port development (English)

Japan to invest in Sri Lanka's digital transformation and port development (English)

Japan to invest in Sri Lanka's digital transformation and port development (English)

Minister issues clarification over 15% tax on digital service exports (English)

Minister issues clarification over 15% tax on digital service exports (English)

Govt. nurses protest allowance cuts in 2025 Budget (English)

Govt. nurses protest allowance cuts in 2025 Budget (English)

Dilith Jayaweera explains alleged motive behind govt's new tax on digital services exports

Dilith Jayaweera explains alleged motive behind govt's new tax on digital services exports

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported personal vehicles arrives at Colombo Port after 5-year hiatus (English)

First batch of imported personal vehicles arrives at Colombo Port after 5-year hiatus (English)