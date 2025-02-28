Ex-President Ranil to deliver keynote on global issues in New Delhi today

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on global issues today (Feb. 28) at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He left for New Delhi, India, yesterday (27) to attend the event, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott are also set to speak.

Wickremesinghe’s address will focus on South Asia’s geopolitical landscape, economic challenges, and regional cooperation.

In addition to his speech, he is expected to hold discussions with Prime Minister Modi. Political sources indicate that their meeting will cover key bilateral and regional matters. Wickremesinghe will also engage with prominent Indian business leaders during his visit.

This marks his third visit to India in recent months. Wickremesinghe is scheduled to return to Sri Lanka on March 2.