SJB-UNP unification talks to resume after SJB Management Committee meeting

February 28, 2025   10:43 am

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the United National Party (UNP) have decided to hold discussions pertaining to the unification of the two parties only after the SJB Management Committee meeting.

Accordingly, a final decision regarding the unification talks is expected to be taken at the meeting. 

Although the relevant meeting was initially scheduled for February 26, it had been postponed as it was a holiday. Party sources indicated that accordingly, it will be held on a future date.

Despite several rounds of discussions between the UNP and SJB, no final agreement has been reached regarding their future political activities. 

The absence of consensus between the leaders of both parties has temporarily stalled the discussions.

However, members from both parties believe that contesting jointly in the upcoming election could provide significant political advantages to both parties.

