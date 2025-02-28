Supreme Court orders CEB to pay interest for consumer security deposits

Supreme Court orders CEB to pay interest for consumer security deposits

February 28, 2025   11:53 am

The Supreme Court has ordered the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to pay annual interests for security deposits collected from all consumers when providing the electricity connections, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Supreme Court, which took into consideration a petition filed in this regard, ordered that the state-owned electricity provider must pay the annual interest of 11.67% which they are being paid by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for the said deposits, to the electricity consumers of all categories including the domestic consumers.

The Ceylon Electricity Board, the Electricity Consumers’ Association, its Chairman and the Secretary had filed this Fundamental Rights (FR) petition, seeking an order that the relevant annual interests be paid to the consumers under the Article 28/III of the CEB Act, naming the Ministry of Power and the Minister, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka and the Attorney General as the respondents of the case.

The petitions were taken up for consideration before a three-member Supreme Court judge bench comprising Justices S. Thurairaja and Sobhitha Rajakaruna today (28).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Japan to invest in Sri Lanka's digital transformation and port development (English)

Japan to invest in Sri Lanka's digital transformation and port development (English)

Minister issues clarification over 15% tax on digital service exports (English)

Minister issues clarification over 15% tax on digital service exports (English)

Govt. nurses protest allowance cuts in 2025 Budget (English)

Govt. nurses protest allowance cuts in 2025 Budget (English)

Dilith Jayaweera explains alleged motive behind govt's new tax on digital services exports

Dilith Jayaweera explains alleged motive behind govt's new tax on digital services exports

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)