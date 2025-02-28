Landslide early warnings issued for 2 districts

Landslide early warnings issued for 2 districts

February 28, 2025   02:04 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in two districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 12.30 p.m. tomorrow (March 01).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla and Nuwara Eliya districts as follows:

Badulla: Passara, Hali-Ela, Badulla, Kandaketiya, Uva Paranagama, Meegahakiula and Soranathota Divisional Secretariat DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya: Walapane Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas

