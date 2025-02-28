Era of overthrowing govts through conspiracies and racism is over  President

Delivering a special statement in parliament today, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the incumbent government will not allow terrorism and racism to raise their heads once again in the country.

He also issued a warning to politicians emphasizing that the era of overthrowing governments through conspiracies and racism is now over.

The President, who arrived at the Parliament chamber this evening (28) for the debate on the expenditure head of the Defence Ministry, made these comments while delivering a strongly-worded statement in the House.

Dissanayake also assured that the country’s economy is now stable and that they expect the IMF to approve the third review of the bailout programme paving the way for the disbursement of the fourth tranche to Sri Lanka.

He stated that the report on the Third Review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will be presented to the IMF’s Executive Board today (28).

Expressing further views at the meeting, the President said that he believes that it will yield beneficial results and that the country’s economy is moving towards a very strong position.

The President further issued a warning to opposition politicians seeking to overthrow the incumbent government through various means. He stated:

“If you are thinking of seizing power through the economic crisis, it is over now. When you look at the history of the overthrow of governments in our country, you will recognize various cases. If you dream that the government will be overthrown due to an economic crisis, it is just a dream. That will not happen. Don’t waste words and time on that. They will not happen. Next, there is a history of governments in our country falling by creating crises within parties. In 2001, the government of Chandrika Bandaranaike collapsed. The main reason was that a group of people in the government went to the side and sat down and there were times when governments fell due to internal problems in the government.”

“But you should think that this government is a government that does not create any such internal contradictions. Some people are trying to elevate me and demote others in Parliament. We will not fall for them. Thank you very much. He is good and others are bad. They are good tricks. Will we fall for those tricks? Therefore, if you think, it will not happen to overthrow the government through an internal crisis.”

“Then you will think ‘There is a serious threat to national security and this government will collapse’. That will not happen. So, you will have to find some new trump cards and do some research.”

“Then there are other times in history when governments have fallen when people took to the streets, protested, and ousted the rulers. Unless you say something through media conferences, unless you say something in the chamber, I don’t think you will be able to gather the people and say something. Therefore, if you are thinking of ousting the government through a public protest, all of that will fail.”

He added: “The era of changing governments in power through conspiracies is over. The era of changing governments in power through racism is over.”