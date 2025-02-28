Sri Lankan Muslims to begin Ramadan fasting on Sunday

Sri Lankan Muslims to begin Ramadan fasting on Sunday

February 28, 2025   07:52 pm

The Colombo Grand Mosque has announced that the crescent (new moon) for the month of Ramadan has not been sighted, and that Muslims in Sri Lanka will begin the month of fasting on Sunday, (March 2).

Muslims all over the world will observe a month of fasting and prayers during Ramadan to commemorate the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed on the night of “Laylat Al Qadr”.

Fasting during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered to be one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

 

 

Whats-App-Image-2025-02-28-at-19-47-21-1cb52102

 

