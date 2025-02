The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has issued a statement confirming that there will be no revision of fuel prices for the month of March, 2025.

The corporation further announced that fuel will continue to be sold at the current prices, which are as follows:

• Petrol 92: Rs. 309

• Petrol 95: Rs. 371

• White Diesel: Rs. 286

• Super Diesel: Rs. 331

• Kerosene: Rs. 183