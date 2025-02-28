CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

The Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured the public that there will be no shortage of fuel in the country and therefore urged consumers not to panic.

He emphasized that retailers have not confirmed any stoppage of fuel orders and that the distribution of fuel is proceeding as usual.

Despite this, long queues of vehicles have been observed near fuel stations in certain areas of the country due to consumers panic buying.

While speaking to Ada Derana, the Chairman further clarified that the required fuel stocks for the following day have already been ordered.