Veteran actress Susantha Chandramali passes away

March 1, 2025   07:24 am

Renowned Sri Lankan actress Susantha Chandramali has passed away at the age of 61 after a prolonged illness.

A celebrated figure in Sri Lankan cinema, theater, and television, Chandramali was widely recognized for her powerful performances in dramatic roles, particularly in productions such as Charulatha, Sujatha, and Kande Gedara.

Her film career began with a supporting role in the 2000 blockbuster Saroja, directed by Somaratne Dissanayake. 

She later starred in several notable films, including Jaya Pita Jaya, Ran Kevita, and Nidahase Piya DS.

She is also the mother of popular teledrama and film actress Thisuri Yuwanika.

