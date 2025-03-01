Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Two more suspects arrested

March 1, 2025   09:04 am

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the assassination of Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as Ganemulla Sanjeewa.

The suspects were apprehended yesterday (28) in Minuwangoda by CCD officers on suspicion of aiding and abetting the crime.

Udara Nirmal Gunaratne, a 28-year-old resident of Medagowwa, Minuwangoda, was arrested for allegedly providing the SIM cards used to facilitate the crime.

Nalin Dushyantha, a 31-year-old resident of Minuwangoda Road, Dunagaha, was also taken into custody on similar charges.

On February 19, Ganemulla Sanjeewa, an organized criminal, was shot dead inside the dock of Courtroom No. 05 at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court while a case was being heard.

With these latest arrests, the total number of suspects apprehended in connection with the murder has risen to twelve.

CCD is continuing further investigations into the incident.

