Yala National Park temporarily closed

The Yala National Park will be closed to visitors from today (01 March) until further notice due to inclement weather conditions, warden of the park, Manoj Vidyaratne said.

The closure follows heavy rainfall over the past two days, which has caused flooding on several roads within the park and the collapse of some lake banks.

Vidyaratne explained that these weather-related issues have posed significant risks, leading to the decision to close the park for the safety of both wildlife and tourists.

As part of the closure, the Katagamuwa and Palatupana entrances to Yala Zone No. 1 have been shut.

When inquired by Ada Derana, it was reported that several roads in the Nimalawa area, which provides access to the park, are also flooded.

However, the chairman of the Yala Safari Jeep Association, Tharindu Jayasinghe, expressed concern over the decision, stating that tourists who had already paid for their visits have been inconvenienced by the abrupt closure.