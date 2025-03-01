No fuel shortage in the country - Deputy Minister

No fuel shortage in the country - Deputy Minister

March 1, 2025   11:01 am

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando, has assured that there is no shortage of fuel reserves in the country.

Speaking in Parliament today (1), he addressed the long queues at filling stations, emphasizing that they are not the result of an actual fuel shortage.

Prof. Fernando pointed out that an organised group is attempting to create an artificial fuel crisis to give the impression of a shortage in the country.

