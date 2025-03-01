Sri Lanka still at the beginning of the journey - Deputy Minister on IMF approving 4th tranche

Sri Lanka still at the beginning of the journey - Deputy Minister on IMF approving 4th tranche

March 1, 2025   03:01 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma says that given the situation the country was in, the IMF Executive Board approving the fourth tranche of the bailout package is an important milestone.

“It’s an important outcome because it adds up to the equation on continuation and consistency on the path to create the economic stability,” he told reporters in Colombo today (01).

The IMF Executive Board on Friday completed the third review under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement for Sri Lanka, allowing the government to draw SDR 254 million (about US$334 million).

The deputy minister stated that contrary to the belief of many, the government took several rational measures, calculation decisions in order to stabilize the economy. 

“In this process, one of them was to stay within the IMF program,” he said, adding that another was to facilitate the debt restructuring program support the business ecosystem, facilitate the market mechanism to continue, intervene in a proportionate approach whenever it was necessary particularly when the prevailing mechanisms were unable to deliver the mandate of the people and expectations of the people. 

Suriyapperuma emphasized that within this process, there are several priorities that as a government they need to look into with one of them being the creation of macro-level economic stability. 

“With a lot of effort and support from everyone, the present government was able to achieve that objective within a short period of time,” he declared. . 

“That does not mean the journey is completed.” 

“But we are at a critical point that we have achieved a lot within a short period of time, in some cases to exceed the expectations of some of the parties involved in these process,” the deputy minister said, addressing a press briefing in Colombo. 

He clarified that based on the outcome of the IMF evaluation, approximately USD $334 million will be released as a result of the positive outcome and that will take the total disbursements up to USD $1.34 billion of the total package of nearly USD $2.9 billion over a 48-months period that it is to be delivered.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC to abolish 3% discount for fuel distributors from tomorrow (English)

CPC to abolish 3% discount for fuel distributors from tomorrow (English)

Confidential report submitted to court on Ganemulla Sanjeewa's murder (English)

Confidential report submitted to court on Ganemulla Sanjeewa's murder (English)

Court orders arrest of ex-IGP Deshabandu and 7 others (English)

Court orders arrest of ex-IGP Deshabandu and 7 others (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Japan to invest in Sri Lanka's digital transformation and port development (English)

Japan to invest in Sri Lanka's digital transformation and port development (English)

Minister issues clarification over 15% tax on digital service exports (English)

Minister issues clarification over 15% tax on digital service exports (English)