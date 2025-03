A bus carrying pilgrims from Minuwangoda to Seruwawila has reportedly collided with a lorry in Muthur, resulting in injuries to 33 persons including 18 females.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the Muthur Hospital for treatment, said Ada Derana reporter.

The bus involved in the accident was transporting a group of pilgrims from Minuwangoda who were on their way to visit a temple in the Seruwawila area.