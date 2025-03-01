Ranil meets Indian PM Modi in New Delhi

March 1, 2025   05:21 pm

The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has met the former President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe at the NXT Conclave in New Delhi today (01).

In a post on X, Modi wrote:

“At the NXT Conclave, met my friend Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe. I have always looked forward to our interactions and have admired his perspective on various issues.”

The NXT Conclave 2025 aims to shape the next decade of global governance, technology, and economic transformation and takes place from February 28 and March 1, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, a venue that has previously hosted the G20 Summit. 

The conclave brings together world leaders, policymakers, industry pioneers, and experts to address global challenges and implement impactful solutions.

The conference witnessed Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest. Additionally, notable international leaders such as former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, and former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended as distinguished guests.

--WIth Agencies Inputs

