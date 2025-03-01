Party leaders agree to establish seven Sectoral Oversight Committees

March 1, 2025   07:13 pm

The Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, stated that consensus was reached during the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business to establish seven Sectoral Oversight Committees under the Tenth Parliament, with three Committee Chairmanships allocated to the Opposition and four to the government. 

This decision was arrived at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business, held under the Chairmanship of Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne on February 27 (Thursday). 

The decision to establish the seven Sectoral Oversight Committees for the Tenth Parliament, covering the scopes of all ministries, was based on the recommendations of the Committee appointed to review the functionality of these oversight committees.

Furthermore, the Committee on Parliamentary Business granted approval for the establishment of a Parliamentary Caucus for Persons with Disabilities, following a request made by Members of Parliament Sugath Wasantha de Silva and Dr. Pathmanathan Sathyalingam.

