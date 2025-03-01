Foreign travel ban on former IGP Deshabandu

The Matara Magistrate’s Court has imposed an overseas travel ban on former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon.

This directive was issued today following a request made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The request comes following reports that although the investigating officers had searched the residences of Deshabandu Tennakoon located at Hokandara and Giriulla, they had failed to find him at those homes.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court yesterday ordered the arrest of 8 persons including former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and the former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, and to name them as suspects in the shooting incident that took place in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara on December 31, 2023.

Commenting on this, Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga, had stated:

“The shooting carried out by officers of the Weligama Police was based on the right of self-defense, and accordingly, no legal action has been taken against them. However, the deployment of Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) officers to this location has been carried out in an unlawful manner. As a result, the court has ordered the arrest of 8 officers including those who arrived at the scene that day as well as the then Acting IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, and directed that they be named as suspects in the case.”

On December 31, 2023, a team of officers from the Colombo Crimes Division had traveled to the Weligama area in Matara with the intention of arresting a group of individuals associated with the notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne, alias ‘Harak Kata.’

According to police, officers in civilian attire were attacked from within the W15 Hotel in Weligama, prompting them to open fire in response.

Subsequently, a mobile patrol vehicle from the Weligama Police Station arrived at the scene and opened fire on the van in which the CCD officers had arrived.

This action was taken due to a misunderstanding, as the Weligama Police officers mistakenly believed that the van was transporting criminals.

As a result of the incident, the van left the location; however, by that time, two CCD officers inside had sustained gunshot wounds.

One of the injured officers, 47-year-old Police Sergeant Upul Chaminda Kumara of the Colombo Crimes Division, later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

A preliminary inquest into the incident was conducted at the Matara Chief Magistrate’s Court, and the verdict was announced on Thursday (27).

Following this, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had been instructed to arrest and produce the eight individuals, including former Acting IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, before the court.