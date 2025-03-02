Fairy heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Southern, and Uva provinces and in the Matale, Nuwara Eliya, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected in some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces and in the Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.