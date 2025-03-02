Ramadan fasting begins for Sri Lankan Muslims

The Ramadan fasting begins today (02), with Muslims in Sri Lanka observing a month-long period of fasting starting from this date.

Deputy Minister of National Integration, Mohamed Munir, stated that the decision to commence fasting was made following the sighting of the new moon last night (01).

Muslims all over the world will observe a month of fasting and prayers during Ramadan to commemorate the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed on the night of “Laylat Al Qadr”.

Fasting during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered to be one of the Five Pillars of Islam.