Special committee appointed to address crop damage caused by wild animals

Special committee appointed to address crop damage caused by wild animals

March 2, 2025   09:46 am

A special committee has been appointed to address crop damage caused by wild animals and to provide essential recommendations for managing the animals responsible.

This committee has been appointed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, and Irrigation, M.P.N.M. Wickramasinghe, under the guidance of the Minister, K.D. Lalkantha.

Accordingly, D.S. Rathnasinghe, the Additional Secretary (Agricultural Development) of the Ministry, has been appointed as the Chairman, along with 15 other members.

The committee is currently receiving and evaluating ideas and suggestions from scholars, environmental organizations, environmentalists, farmers, innovators, and citizens on how to prevent damage to crops caused by wild animals and manage the animals responsible for agricultural damage according to the Ministry.

In addition, the committee has identified the need to conduct a census of selected wild animals due to the lack of an accurate data system regarding the population of wild animals that damage agricultural crops. This census is planned for next March, and a preliminary survey was recently conducted in the Ingiriya Grama Niladhari Division to assess its feasibility.

Additionally, on February 27, a consultation with a group of experts on this subject had been held with the participation of the Minister. 

During the consultation, the Minister noted that there is currently no institution focused on Wildlife management and emphasized the importance of fostering a discourse on wildlife management within society. 

The Minister further stated that the current government is expected to intervene and resolve this long-standing issue, which has developed over many years without proper management. The government plans to implement both short-term and long-term measures in line with the recommendations of this committee.

Furthermore, all recommendations made by this committee are scheduled to be submitted to the Minister before the end of March.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

IMF Executive Board completes Sri Lanka's 3rd review, approves $334m tranche disbursement (English)

IMF Executive Board completes Sri Lanka's 3rd review, approves $334m tranche disbursement (English)

'Artificial fuel shortage a disruptive conspiracy with a political motive'  Deputy Minister (English)

'Artificial fuel shortage a disruptive conspiracy with a political motive'  Deputy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC to abolish 3% discount for fuel distributors from tomorrow (English)

CPC to abolish 3% discount for fuel distributors from tomorrow (English)

Confidential report submitted to court on Ganemulla Sanjeewa's murder (English)

Confidential report submitted to court on Ganemulla Sanjeewa's murder (English)