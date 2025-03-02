Two ex-Army Intelligence personnel arrested over Keith Noyahr abduction

Two former Sri Lanka Army intelligence personnel have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the abduction and assault on journalist Keith Noyahr in May 2008, the Police Media Division said.

Accordingly, the two suspects had been arrested yesterday (01) in the Nawagaththegama and Elayapaththuwa police divisions by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) based on investigations into the assault on journalist Keith Noyahr in May 2008.

On May 22, 2008, journalist Keith Noyahr, was assaulted after being abducted in a van in the Waidya Road area of the Dehiwala Police Division.

The arrested suspects are two retired Army Intelligence personnel from the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC), aged 42 and 46, and residents of the Nawagaththegama and Ulukkulama areas.

The CID is conducting further investigations into the incident.