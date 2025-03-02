One injured as police give chase, open fire at truck transporting drugs

March 2, 2025   11:59 am

Police officers have given chase of a truck loaded with sand and suspected drugs, which failed to heed their orders to halt at a checkpoint in Point Pedro, and have opened fire at the vehicle in Valvettithurai, the Police Media Division said.

Accordingly, the truck driver and assistant had fled the scene following the incident.

However, the Mandigai Hospital has later informed the police that the injured assistant is receiving treatment at the hospital.

