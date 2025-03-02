CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured that there is no risk of a fuel shortage in the country at any point.

According to CPC Chairman, D. J. Rajakaruna, fuel distribution operations are proceeding as usual today (02).

He added that around 500 fuel orders have already been received from the Western Province alone.

Commenting further, the CPC Chairman emphasized, “There will be no shortage of fuel in the country. The only issue is if people rush to filling stations by panicking over various rumors.”

Meanwhile, the CPC has decided to abolish the 3% commission paid to petroleum distributors for fuel distribution, effective from March 01.