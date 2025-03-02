CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country

CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country

March 2, 2025   12:19 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured that there is no risk of a fuel shortage in the country at any point.

According to CPC Chairman, D. J. Rajakaruna, fuel distribution operations are proceeding as usual today (02).

He added that around 500 fuel orders have already been received from the Western Province alone.

Commenting further, the CPC Chairman emphasized, “There will be no shortage of fuel in the country. The only issue is if people rush to filling stations by panicking over various rumors.”

Meanwhile, the CPC has decided to abolish the 3% commission paid to petroleum distributors for fuel distribution, effective from March 01.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

IMF Executive Board completes Sri Lanka's 3rd review, approves $334m tranche disbursement (English)

IMF Executive Board completes Sri Lanka's 3rd review, approves $334m tranche disbursement (English)

'Artificial fuel shortage a disruptive conspiracy with a political motive'  Deputy Minister (English)

'Artificial fuel shortage a disruptive conspiracy with a political motive'  Deputy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC to abolish 3% discount for fuel distributors from tomorrow (English)

CPC to abolish 3% discount for fuel distributors from tomorrow (English)