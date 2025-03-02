Sluice gates of several major reservoirs and tanks opened after heavy rains

The sluice gates of several major reservoirs and tanks have been opened following heavy rainfall in the Mahaweli B zone, including the Polonnaruwa District, over the past several days.

Accordingly, all 10 sluice gates of the Kantale Reservoir and 2 sluice gates of the Kaudulla Wewa have been opened.

Meanwhile, it is reported that farmers are facing significant hardship due to the overflowing Maduru Oya and Kuda Oya, with nearly 2,000 acres of paddy fields in several areas being destroyed by the rains.

Additionally, due to the heavy rains, a mound of earth behind a row of estate houses in the Kahatathalawa area of Uva Paranagama has collapsed.

It is also reported that one of the estate houses has been damaged as a result.