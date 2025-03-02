Dates announced for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic

The Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa, Pradeep Nilanga Dela, has announced the dates and times for the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which will be open to the general public after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Accordingly, the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic will be held at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy from 3.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on April 18, and for 10 days thereafter from 12.00 noon to 5:30 p.m.