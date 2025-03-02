Ex-Army Intelligence personnel arrested over Keith Noyahr abduction granted bail

The two former Sri Lanka Army Intelligence personnel, who were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the abduction and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr in May 2008, have been granted bail by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the two suspects were ordered to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.

The two suspects had been arrested yesterday (01) in the Nawagaththegama and Elayapaththuwa police divisions by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) based on investigations into the assault on journalist Keith Noyahr in May 2008.

On May 22, 2008, journalist Keith Noyahr, was assaulted after being abducted in a van in the Waidya Road area of the Dehiwala Police Division.

The arrested suspects are two retired Army Intelligence personnel from the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC), aged 42 and 46, and residents of the Nawagaththegama and Ulukkulama areas.

The CID is conducting further investigations into the incident.