Discussion held with manufacturers to reduce salt price

Discussion held with manufacturers to reduce salt price

March 2, 2025   05:29 pm

A discussion has been recently held between the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and salt manufacturing companies at the CAA’s head office.

The discussion had taken place on February 25, and its purpose was to make the necessary interventions to release high-quality salt for industry and food use into the market at a reasonable price.

Accordingly, based on the pricing surveys conducted by the CAA regarding salt prices in the market, the varying prices of salt over the past period, the seasonal shortage of salt, and the challenges faced by the salt industry had also been discussed.

Representatives from eighteen institutions, including government officials and leading salt producers, attended the meeting, with significant focus placed on stabilizing prices, so that consumers are not inconvenienced due to the current market conditions.

The producers also expressed confidence that locally produced salt is scheduled to enter the market in the future and will be sold at competitive prices by the end of March.

They also agreed to the CAA’s request that prices should remain stable without further increases until then.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

IMF Executive Board completes Sri Lanka's 3rd review, approves $334m tranche disbursement (English)

IMF Executive Board completes Sri Lanka's 3rd review, approves $334m tranche disbursement (English)

'Artificial fuel shortage a disruptive conspiracy with a political motive'  Deputy Minister (English)

'Artificial fuel shortage a disruptive conspiracy with a political motive'  Deputy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic

CPC chairman assures no fuel shortage, urges consumers not to panic