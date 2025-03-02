Discussion held with manufacturers to reduce salt price

A discussion has been recently held between the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and salt manufacturing companies at the CAA’s head office.

The discussion had taken place on February 25, and its purpose was to make the necessary interventions to release high-quality salt for industry and food use into the market at a reasonable price.

Accordingly, based on the pricing surveys conducted by the CAA regarding salt prices in the market, the varying prices of salt over the past period, the seasonal shortage of salt, and the challenges faced by the salt industry had also been discussed.

Representatives from eighteen institutions, including government officials and leading salt producers, attended the meeting, with significant focus placed on stabilizing prices, so that consumers are not inconvenienced due to the current market conditions.

The producers also expressed confidence that locally produced salt is scheduled to enter the market in the future and will be sold at competitive prices by the end of March.

They also agreed to the CAA’s request that prices should remain stable without further increases until then.