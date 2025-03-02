Navy brings ashore critically ill fisherman for urgent treatment

The Sri Lanka Navy has swiftly responded to bring ashore a critically ill fisherman and transfer him to the General Hospital, Trincomalee for urgent medical attention on Saturday (01).

The fisherman was aboard a local multiday fishing trawler which was off the east coast of Trincomalee, the Navy reported.

Reportedly, the multiday fishing trawler ‘Sadaru 03’ departed from the Trincomalee fisheries harbour on 01 March with 07 fishermen on board. While at sea approximately 09 nautical miles (16 km) off the coast of Trincomalee, one of the crew members fell critically ill and required urgent medical attention on shore.

In response to the situation, the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo, which operates from the Navy Headquarters, to coordinate assistance, the navy added.

Acting promptly, the Navy deployed a craft from the Eastern Naval Command to rescue the ailing fisherman. After successfully retrieving him from the fishing trawler, the Navy provided initial medical care and brought him to the Trincomalee harbour. He was then urgently transferred to the General Hospital, Trincomalee on the night of 01 March, the statement said.

In collaboration with MRCC Colombo, the Navy remains on high alert to promptly address emergencies encountered by maritime and fishing communities within the nation’s Search and Rescue Region.