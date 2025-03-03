Distributors claim attempt to transfer CPC filling stations to foreign companies

The Petroleum Distributors’ Association has expressed concerns that the government is attempting to transfer filling stations owned by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to foreign companies.

Its Vice-Chairman, Kusum Sandanayake, stated that the government is making various efforts to this end.

Meanwhile, Sandanayake mentioned that they would visit the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03) to submit a memorandum regarding the reduction of the 3% commission for filling station owners.

Additionally, distributors of Lanka IOC fuel have decided to stop placing fuel orders.

Its Chairman, Kosala Vidana Arachchi, stated that due to the influence exerted by the CPC, they are incurring a loss of Rs. 35,000 per order.

While participating in a public meeting in the Nochchiyagama area, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa charged that the government lacks a vision to address the issues that have arisen regarding the distribution of fuel.