Distributors claim attempt to transfer CPC filling stations to foreign companies

Distributors claim attempt to transfer CPC filling stations to foreign companies

March 3, 2025   07:56 am

The Petroleum Distributors’ Association has expressed concerns that the government is attempting to transfer filling stations owned by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to foreign companies.

Its Vice-Chairman, Kusum Sandanayake, stated that the government is making various efforts to this end.

Meanwhile, Sandanayake mentioned that they would visit the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03) to submit a memorandum regarding the reduction of the 3% commission for filling station owners.

Additionally, distributors of Lanka IOC fuel have decided to stop placing fuel orders.

Its Chairman, Kosala Vidana Arachchi, stated that due to the influence exerted by the CPC, they are incurring a loss of Rs. 35,000 per order.

While participating in a public meeting in the Nochchiyagama area, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa charged that the government lacks a vision to address the issues that have arisen regarding the distribution of fuel.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic will direct the country along a fresh path' - President (English)

'Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic will direct the country along a fresh path' - President (English)

CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country (English)

CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country (English)

Ranil meets Indian PM Modi in New Delhi (English)

Ranil meets Indian PM Modi in New Delhi (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder: 12 suspects arrested so far (English)