Namal vows to present motion over misuse of parliamentary privileges

March 3, 2025   09:36 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa says that if the government fails to take action to prevent the misuse of parliamentary privileges to make false statements in parliament, he will present a Private Member’s Motion to address the issue.

Speaking to the media following a program held in Colombo, he emphasized that all those who oppose the dissemination of false information in Parliament will support the motion.

“There is an unlimited amount of falsehood being spread in Parliament. That is due to the privilege given. This privilege has been granted to address the concerns of the people, not to propagate lies. This must change. If it is being misused and the government does not take action, I will bring a Private Member’s Motion to rectify the situation.” 

“Let us see how many of the 225 Members of Parliament oppose lying in Parliament. If we speak the truth, we do not need such a privilege. I do not require it. I will never make claims about actions I have not taken, promises I cannot fulfill, or engage in character assassination—whether inside or outside Parliament. Those who mislead the public will oppose this initiative,” he declared.

