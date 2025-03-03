Three arrested in connection with double murder in Baddegama
March 3, 2025 10:28 am
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two individuals in the Ethkandura area of the Baddegama Police Division, following a violent clash between two groups.
The muders, which took place on February 27, involved the use of a sharp weapons while Baddegama Police had launched an investigation into the incident.
Following investigations, the police arrested a total of three suspects yesterday (02).
The suspects, aged 21, 33, and 41, are residents of the Batapola and Ethkandura areas.