Three arrested in connection with double murder in Baddegama

March 3, 2025   10:28 am

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two individuals in the Ethkandura area of the Baddegama Police Division, following a violent clash between two groups.

The muders, which took place on February 27, involved the use of a sharp weapons while Baddegama Police had launched an investigation into the incident.

Following investigations, the police arrested a total of three suspects yesterday (02). 

The suspects, aged 21, 33, and 41, are residents of the Batapola and Ethkandura areas.

