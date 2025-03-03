Three arrested in connection with double murder in Baddegama

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two individuals in the Ethkandura area of the Baddegama Police Division, following a violent clash between two groups.

The muders, which took place on February 27, involved the use of a sharp weapons while Baddegama Police had launched an investigation into the incident.

Following investigations, the police arrested a total of three suspects yesterday (02).

The suspects, aged 21, 33, and 41, are residents of the Batapola and Ethkandura areas.