Sri Lanka wins silver medal at Universal Massage Championship

Sri Lankan massage therapist Praneeth Lasantha made history by securing the silver medal at the 2025 Universal Massage Championship in Thailand, marking the first time Sri Lanka has won a medal in an international massage competition.

The prestigious tournament, organized by the World Massage Federation, was held in Chiang Rai, Thailand, from February 26 to 28, featuring 80 competitors from 21 countries.

Competing in the Spa and Wellness category, Lasantha impressed the judges with his expertise and technique, earning a runner-up finish in his debut appearance at the championship.

Following his achievement, Lasantha returned to Sri Lanka on March 2, arriving at Katunayake Airport at 10.00 p.m. aboard AirAsia flight from Bangkok. He was warmly welcomed by a group of industry colleagues and well-wishers.