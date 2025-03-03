Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions

Sri Lanka Railways has announced new speed limits and revised train schedules for night operations in areas where elephant crossings are common, in order to prevent frequent elephant-train collisions.

Accordingly, the revised train schedule, which is set to take effect from March 7, 2025, is as follows;

Colombo Fort – Batticaloa Route

Train 6011 (“Udaya Devi”)

Departure: Colombo Fort – 06:05 AM

Arrival: Batticaloa – 02:49 PM

Train 6075 (“Pulathisi”)

Departure: Colombo Fort – 03:15 PM

Arrival: Batticaloa – 12:03 AM

Train 6079 (“Meenagaya”)

Departure: Colombo Fort – 11:00 PM

Arrival: Batticaloa – 08:28 AM

Batticaloa – Colombo Fort Route

Train 6012 (“Udaya Devi”)

Departure: Batticaloa – 06:10 AM

Arrival: Colombo Fort – 14:53 PM

Train 6076 (“Pulathisi”)

Departure: Batticaloa – 01:30 AM

Arrival: Colombo Fort – 10:10 AM

Train 6080 (“Meenagaya”)

Departure: Batticaloa – 06:15 PM

Arrival: Colombo Fort – 03:30 AM

Colombo Fort – Trincomalee Route

Train 7083

Departure: Colombo Fort – 09:30 PM

Arrival: Trincomalee – 06:08 AM

Train 7084

Departure: Trincomalee – 06:30 PM

Arrival: Colombo Fort – 03:19 AM

Issuing a statement, the Department of Railways said that trains will now operate outside peak elephant movement hours to minimise risks, and speed limits will be enforced in high-risk zones.

Additionally, an S-13 type power set will be deployed for the “Meenagaya” intercity night mail train running between Colombo Fort and Batticaloa, the department noted.

The Railway Department urges passengers with advance seat reservations from March 07, 2025, onwards to check the updated departure times and arrive punctually. While acknowledging potential delays due to the speed restrictions, officials emphasize that the move is part of a national responsibility to protect Sri Lanka’s wildlife.

The department also calls for public cooperation and awareness regarding these changes, ensuring that the initiative receives widespread support.