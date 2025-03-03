Suspect arrested with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 12 mln in Mannar

March 3, 2025   11:30 am

Sri Lanka Navy has arrested a suspect along with over 31kg of Kerala cannabis in the Marichchakatti area of Mannar on Sunday (02).

Based on information received by the Northwestern Naval Command, the search operation was mounted by SLNS Therapuththa and Barana, in coordination with the Police Divisional Crimes Unit, Mannar. 

Meanwhile, a subsequent search of a house in the Marichchakatti area on suspicions has resulted in the recovery of a stash of Kerala cannabis in 14 parcels, weighing about 31kg and 62g, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

The consignment of Kerala cannabis had been made ready for sale, when the apprehension was made. The operation also led to the arrest of a suspect in connection to the incident, along with a motorcycle, according the navy.

The gross street value of Kerala cannabis seized in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 12 million. 

Meanwhile, the suspect held in this operation has been identified as a resident of Saweriyarpuram in Silawathura, Mannar aged 47, the Navy added.

The suspect, along with the consignment of Kerala cannabis and the motorbike, has been handed over to the Silawathura Police for onward legal action.

