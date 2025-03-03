Elephant critically injured after train collision in Manampitiya

A wild elephant is reported to be in critical condition after being hit by a Batticaloa-Colombo train near the Mahaweli Bridge in Manampitiya at around 8.30 a.m. on Monday (03), according to officials from the Manampitiya Wildlife Office.

The elephant, a 25-year-old male, was moving from Somawathiya National Park to Flood Plains National Park when it was struck by the train. The impact dragged the animal nearly 20 meters, causing severe injuries and damaging several railway sleepers, Ada Derana reporter said.

A team of wildlife officers and veterinarians from the Giritale Wildlife Office, has been dispatched to the scene to provide emergency treatment for the elephant.

Meanwhile, a tragic train collision that killed seven wild elephants in the Gal Oya area on February 20 has reignited concerns over railway safety and conservation efforts, especially along the Batticaloa railway line.

Against this backdrop, Sri Lanka Railways today (03) announced new speed limits and revised train schedules for night operations in areas where elephant crossings are common, in order to prevent frequent elephant-train collisions. The revised train schedule is set to take effect from March 7, 2025.