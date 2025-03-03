CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution

March 3, 2025   12:29 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into a complaint regarding an alleged attempt to disrupt the country’s fuel distribution process, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

According to the complaint, a group claiming to be fuel distribution agents is reportedly attempting to create instability in the supply chain due to a dispute over the commission scheme offered by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), the Police Media Division said.

The CID has stated that legal action will be taken against any individuals or groups found to be deliberately obstructing fuel distribution, disrupting public life, or causing public distress.

