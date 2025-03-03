Sri Lankas tourism earnings surge to $400 million in January 2025

March 3, 2025   12:33 pm

Sri Lanka’s tourism industry recorded earnings of $400.7 million in January 2025, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). 

This marks a 17.2% increase compared to the $341.8 million earned in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) reports that a total of 232,341 tourists arrived in the country between February 1 and 27, bringing the total number of arrivals for the year up to February 27, 2025, to 485,102.

The industry had previously generated $362.1 million in December 2024. Central Bank data also shows that total tourism earnings for 2024 reached $3,168.7 million, reflecting a 53.2% surge from the $2,068.0 million recorded in 2023.

