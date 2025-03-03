School van crashes into tree in Kuruwita, injuring several students

March 3, 2025   01:52 pm

A accident has occurred this morning (March 3) in the Adawikanda area of the Kuruwita Police Division when a school van traveling from Erathna to Adawikanda lost control and crashed into a tree.

At the time of the accident, 14 schoolchildren, aged between 11 to 14 years, and a woman have been travelling in the van, while several injured schoolchildren and the van driver were admitted to the Erathna Rural Hospital for treatment.

According to police, 10 of the injured children have since been treated and discharged from the hospital, while two boys, two girls, and the van driver have been transferred to the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital for further medical care.

Kuruwita Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

