GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5

March 3, 2025   02:20 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) warns that they will launch an island-wide strike starting from March 05, if the government does not provide a positive response regarding the cuts in additional duty and holiday allowances for government medical officers.

According to GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, the 2025 budget has reduced these allowances.

“The additional duty and holiday allowances for doctors must be restored. If this correction is not made by March 6, the GMOA will take strict decisions from March 7,” Dr. Sugathadasa warned.

He further emphasized that if the issue remains unresolved beyond March 7, the government will face serious challenges in maintaining health services.

