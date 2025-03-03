36-year-old mother-of-three sentenced to life in prison for drug possession

36-year-old mother-of-three sentenced to life in prison for drug possession

March 3, 2025   04:04 pm

The Colombo High Court has sentenced a 36-year-old mother-of-three to life imprisonment after finding her guilty of possessing and trafficking heroin.

The accused, Wijesinghe Arachchilage Nirosha, a mother of three, is reportedly the wife of “Kudu Roshan”, who was previously arrested on drug-related charges in the Mattakkuliya area.

According to police, the woman was apprehended during a raid on September 27, 2021, following an intelligence-led operation. Police had seized more than 25 grams of heroin from her possession. 

Subsequent analysis by the Government Analyst had determined that the substance contained 3.58 grams of pure heroin.

Following the investigation, the Attorney General filed charges against the accused for drug possession and trafficking. 

Delivering the verdict, Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendi ruled that during the trial, the prosecution has successfully proved the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced the woman to life imprisonment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic will direct the country along a fresh path' - President (English)

'Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic will direct the country along a fresh path' - President (English)

CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country (English)

CPC assures no risk of fuel shortage in the country (English)

Ranil meets Indian PM Modi in New Delhi (English)

Ranil meets Indian PM Modi in New Delhi (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00PM

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Farmers were deceived by the government'  Opposition Leader (English)