36-year-old mother-of-three sentenced to life in prison for drug possession

The Colombo High Court has sentenced a 36-year-old mother-of-three to life imprisonment after finding her guilty of possessing and trafficking heroin.

The accused, Wijesinghe Arachchilage Nirosha, a mother of three, is reportedly the wife of “Kudu Roshan”, who was previously arrested on drug-related charges in the Mattakkuliya area.

According to police, the woman was apprehended during a raid on September 27, 2021, following an intelligence-led operation. Police had seized more than 25 grams of heroin from her possession.

Subsequent analysis by the Government Analyst had determined that the substance contained 3.58 grams of pure heroin.

Following the investigation, the Attorney General filed charges against the accused for drug possession and trafficking.

Delivering the verdict, Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendi ruled that during the trial, the prosecution has successfully proved the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced the woman to life imprisonment.