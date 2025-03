The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) faced a significant decline today (03), with the key indices recording sharp drops.

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) declined by 311.37 points to close at 16,167.30, while the S&P SL20 Index fell by 103.96 points, ending the session at 4,827.21.

Meanwhile, a turnover of Rs. 1.5 billion was recorded during the day.