Release of water to farmlands for Yala season after March 15

The release of water to farmlands for commencement of ‘Yala’ season after March 15 has been discussed at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation.

This was discussed when the Committee met in Parliament recently under the chairmanship of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne said that it is planned to release water for paddy fields after March 15 with the expectation of commencing cultivation of a larger area of land during the Yala season. The Deputy Minister further stated that all paddy fields will be cultivated by the end of April, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

The Members also drew the attention of the Committee to the existing issues related to the reclamation of paddy lands. While briefing the programme “Eka Mitata Govi Bimata”, the committee chairperson emphasized that this is not a programme for cultivating barren paddy fields.

He further stated that crops that can be cultivated in each area should be identified on a scientific basis and those crops can be cultivated with the approval of the Agricultural Commissioner of the relevant area, the statement mentioned.

The committee also discussed the maize stocks required by the country. Officials informed the committee that 275,000 metric tons of maize had been imported for animal feed between 2024 and January 31, 2025. The chairperson mentioned that the import of maize was halted after January 31, 2025.

However, he also noted that while the annual maize requirement is 600,000 metric tons, the country’s maize production is insufficient to meet this demand. As a result, the chairperson stated that maize imports would need to resume in the future. Additionally, the committee highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs if maize imports are resumed.

Furthermore, a plan has been developed to expand the area dedicated to maize cultivation in the country to 20,000 hectares, it added.

Attention was also drawn to the issues existing in the country’s irrigation systems and the measures to be taken to resolve them. The committee chairperson, said that special attention will be paid to the irrigation issues existing in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Meanwhile, the annual report of the Colombo Commercial Fertilizers Limited for the year 2021/2022, the annual report of the National Institute of Post Harvest Management for the year 2022, the annual report of the National Livestock Development Board for the year 2019, the annual report of the Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau for the year 2023 and the annual performance report of the Department of Animal Production and Health for the year 2023, the annual performance report of the Ministry of Irrigation for the year 2023, the annual performance report of the Irrigation Department for the year 2023 and the performance report of the Department of Agrarian Development for the year 2019 were presented to the Committee for consideration.

Ministers, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne, Deputy Minister of Lands and Irrigation Dr. Susil Ranasinghe, Members of Parliament including Committee Members, officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation were present at this meeting, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.