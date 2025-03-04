Prevailing rainy condition expected to reduce from today

Prevailing rainy condition expected to reduce from today

March 4, 2025   06:09 am

The prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to be reduced from today (04), the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the department said that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Meanwhile, a few showers may occur in Eastern coastal areas during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

