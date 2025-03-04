Sri Lanka defends sovereignty at UNHRC, rejects external human rights mechanisms

Sri Lanka has reiterated the rejection of Resolutions 46/1, 51/1, and 57/1 and the external evidence gathering mechanism on Sri Lanka passed by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during the 58th Session of the council as the country concerned following the Oral Update on Sri Lanka by the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka has stated that the country remains steadfast in the belief that national ownership with gradual reforms, is the only practical way forward to transformative change.

The island nation further expressed regret on the continuing inconsistent application of human rights principles through the work of the Council.

“This has resulted in the erosion of trust in the human rights architecture making countries less likely to respect the noble purposes for which the Human Rights Council was created”, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva Himalee Subashini Arunatilaka has said.

“Sri Lanka has consistently spoken out against country specific resolutions that do not have the concurrence of the country concerned. We have reiterated our rejection of Resolutions 46/1, 51/1, and 57/1 and the external evidence gathering mechanism on Sri Lanka that has been set up using these divisive and intrusive resolutions”, she added.

Sri Lanka has also stated that the external evidence gathering mechanism on Sri Lanka within the OHCHR is an unprecedented and ad hoc expansion of the Council’s mandate, and contradicts its founding principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity noting that no sovereign state can accept the superimposition of an external mechanism that runs contrary to its Constitution and which pre-judges the commitment of its domestic legal processes.

Furthermore, serious concerns have been raised by a number of countries on the budgetary implications of this external mechanism, particularly at a time the UN is undergoing severe budgetary constraints, Arunatilaka highlighted.

As reaffirmed at previous sessions, the Government of Sri Lanka is determined to deal with human rights challenges including reconciliation through domestic processes, she emphasized, adding that Sri Lanka will also continue its constructive engagement with the Human Rights Council and regular human rights instruments in a spirit of cooperation and constructive dialogue, as was done most recently when Sri Lanka actively and constructively engaged with the CEDAW committee for the review of our 9th periodic report.

Additionally, Sri Lanka also reiterated its commitment to multilateral cooperation in pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainability along with the promotion and protection of all human rights.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka has assured that the government has prioritized economic growth which will take place in a manner that is inclusive, where all citizens have enhanced economic opportunities allowing the resultant benefits to be reaped fairly by all strata of society.

The rule of law, transparency, accountability and reconciliation will prevail in order to ensure sustained economic growth and social well-being of the people, Arunatilaka expressed.

She has further pointed out that the government has committed to:

- protect democracy and human rights of all citizens including addressing past issues

- ensure the related domestic processes to be credible and independent within the Constitutional framework.

- And, to examine carefully and expand the work of the proposed truth and reconciliation commission, to investigate acts of violence caused by racism and religious extremism

“Economic priorities of the Government include eradicating rural poverty, implementing the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative to promote social, environmental, and ethical revival, and establishing a robust digital economy to foster innovation and sustainable growth. The Government is committed to ensuring assistance to all citizens affected by the conflict in consonance with its pledge to achieve sustainable peace, reconciliation and development in the conflict affected areas of the country”, she added.