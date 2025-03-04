Sri Lanka to resume maize imports

March 4, 2025   06:32 am

The government may have to resume maize imports in the near future despite the current suspension, Minister of Livestock, Land, and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha stated during a recent parliamentary committee meeting.

Speaking at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Livestock, Land, and Irrigation Affairs, which convened on February 28 under his chairmanship, Minister Lalkantha acknowledged that domestic maize production falls short of national demand, necessitating future imports.

Officials briefed the committee on the country’s maize supply, revealing that a total of 275,000 metric tons of maize were imported for animal feed between 2024 and January 31, 2025. However, imports have been halted since February 1.

Despite an annual national requirement of 600,000 metric tons, Sri Lanka’s local production remains insufficient, prompting discussions on the necessity of resuming imports. The committee also emphasized the importance of supporting small and medium-scale entrepreneurs should imports recommence.

To reduce dependency on imports, officials outlined a plan to expand maize cultivation in Sri Lanka, aiming to increase the cultivated area to 20,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, the Food Policy and Security Committee has deliberated on granting approval for maize imports, particularly for animal feed production, starting from April 1.

