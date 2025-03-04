Cop arrested for supplying T-56 ammunition in Middeniya triple murder

March 4, 2025   07:07 am

A Police Constable attached to the Weeraketiya Police Station has been arrested in connection with the recent triple murder in Middeniya, police confirmed.

The arrest was made on the evening of March 03 by officers of the Middeniya Police Station. 

The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Julampitiya, is alleged to have supplied 12 rounds of T-56 live ammunition to the perpetrators of the shooting.

The shooting, which took place on February 18, claimed the lives of Aruna Vidanagamage and his two children. 

The investigation has so far led to the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the crime.

Middeniya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

